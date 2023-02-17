California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane Trading Down 0.6 %

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of CR opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $121.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

