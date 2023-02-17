California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,642,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.31. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $418.57.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

