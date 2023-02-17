California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,386 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.67 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.