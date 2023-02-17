California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 55,049 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 2,071.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $39.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

