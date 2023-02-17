California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

