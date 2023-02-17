California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 31.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

