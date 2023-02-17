California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.32 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

