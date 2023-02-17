California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 163.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 685.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

