California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,363 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.