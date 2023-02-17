California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,610 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 20,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

TRNO opened at $63.68 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

