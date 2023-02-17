California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 48,797 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,797 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

