California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,694 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,373,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,298 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSP stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

