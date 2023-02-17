California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 969,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

