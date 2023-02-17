California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

