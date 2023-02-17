California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.2 %

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

