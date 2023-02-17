Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

