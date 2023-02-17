Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

CARA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

