Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Centerspace by 57.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers International Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Centerspace stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $983.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $108.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

