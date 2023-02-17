CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 330,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,390,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 268,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 245,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $25.45 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

