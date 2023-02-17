Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 218.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 399.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Cuts Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 7.29%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.