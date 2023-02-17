Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Articles

