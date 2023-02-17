Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

