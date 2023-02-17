Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

