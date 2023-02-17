Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $115,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 6,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,570,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $769,774,000 after purchasing an additional 401,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

