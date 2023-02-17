Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

