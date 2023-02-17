Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

