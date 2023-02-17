Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Cutera Stock Performance

Cutera Company Profile

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.