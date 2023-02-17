Cypress Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Funds LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 360,468 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.2% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.