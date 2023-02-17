Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 66,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of DQ opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

