Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 354,005 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 2.2 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Desktop Metal Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on DM shares. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

