Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

DFIN stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.