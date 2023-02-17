Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

