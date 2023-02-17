Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 58.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox Price Performance

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

