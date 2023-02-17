Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,822 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enel Chile Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.