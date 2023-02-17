EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $346.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $478.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.