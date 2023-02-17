EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $346.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $478.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

