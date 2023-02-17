Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Erica Schultz sold 90,579 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,312,481.87.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Erica Schultz sold 9,421 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $235,525.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

