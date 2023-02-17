EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,985.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

