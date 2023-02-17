First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RNMC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

