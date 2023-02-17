First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 552,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $21.52 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.