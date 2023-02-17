Five Oceans Advisors Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

