Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

