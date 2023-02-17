FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

