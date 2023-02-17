FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $5.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.16 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

