George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases 1,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $225.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $424.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

