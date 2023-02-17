GFG Capital LLC Buys 16,041 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,953.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,907.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,559 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,806.5% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 83,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

