GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,574 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

