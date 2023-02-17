GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $354.54 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.