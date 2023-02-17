GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $132.94 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

