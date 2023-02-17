GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Bank of America lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.