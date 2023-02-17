GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Bank of America lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.