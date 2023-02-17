GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

